New wellness institute opens at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse

The new Nappi Institute for Wellness is up at running at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. It’s a new place for outpatient visits that make it easier than ever to get outpatient care.

Dr. Sharon Brangman’s offices have been squeezed in a very small set of offices near the hospital for 15 years. But the population she helps, people with Alzheimer’s and other cognitive diseases, is growing. So the chance to put all the services needed by Geriatrics and the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s disease all on the new building's second floor is going to make a big difference. Especially for patients, who were often challenged in the past with all the different places they had to go for treatment.

“Patients can come and get a full assessment in one spot, with a geriatrician, a cognitive neurologist, neuro-psychological testing,” said Brangman. “We’re going to have space for physical therapy, assessment and treatment, we’re going to be right down the hall from radiology and labs, so patients will be on the same floor."

It’s the same story for pediatrics, which is also getting its own floor. Dr. Steven Blatt is Director of Upstate's Pediatric and Adolescent Center.

"We’re going to double our size,” said Blatt. “We’ll have 43 rooms in pediatrics here."

One area that will help the most, said Blatt, is dealing with the exploding mental health crisis among youth.

"To have mental health specialists alongside the medical team, is like at another level of care,” he said.

The five-story building, living up to its name, tries to create a feeling of calm and well-being that contributes to the healing process. So there are large public spaces and waiting areas, plenty of natural light, acoustical separations in space and bright and colorful designs and artwork.

The institute will also be home to primary care and family medicine practices, as well as the Joslin Center for Diabetes. The $158 million project was funded through state funds and a grant from the Nappi family.