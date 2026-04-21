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Mohawk Valley 2026 Election Voting Information

Looking for registration deadlines, early voting dates, or how to vote by mail? See the WRVO 2026 Voting Guide.

To see the candidates on the ballot for the Mohawk Valley region, please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.

Congress – 21st District

  • Anthony Constantino Republican
  • Blake Gendebien DemocraticWorking Families

State Senate – 53rd District

  • Joseph Griffo RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Mandi Drake DemocraticWorking Families

State Assembly – 118th District

  • Heather Scribner Republican
  • Charles Potter Conservative
  • Colleen Maxwell Democratic

State Supreme Court Justice – 5th District (Vote for 1)

  • Joseph Zavaglia DemocraticWorking Families
  • Michael J. Manfredi RepublicanConservative

Congress – 22nd District

  • John Mannion DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Kailee Buller RepublicanConservative

State Senate – 53rd District

  • Joseph Griffo RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Mandi Drake DemocraticWorking Families

State Assembly – 119th District

  • Daniel Fusco RepublicanConservative
  • Jonathan (Jon) Lipe DemocraticWorking Families

State Assembly – 122nd District

  • Brian Miller RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Ihor Semko DemocraticWorking Families

Oneida County Sheriff

  • Robert M. Maciol Democratic
  • Jared A. Pearl RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 2nd District

  • Jacob T. Addington DemocraticWorking Families
  • Colin E. Idzi RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 12th District

  • Thomas N. Theall DemocraticWorking Families
  • Kenneth White RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 15th District

  • Maria McNeil DemocraticWorking Families
  • Louis Faga RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 18th District

  • Joseph M. Furgol DemocraticWorking Families
  • John N. Mirante RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 19th District

  • Timothy J. Julian Democratic
  • James A. Zecca Republican

County Legislator – 21st District

  • Lori A. Washburn DemocraticWorking Families
  • Tony Myers RepublicanConservative

County Legislator – 23rd District

  • Anthony C. Leone Jr. DemocraticConservative
  • Frank A. Pelli Republican

Congress – 19th District

  • Josh Riley DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Peter Oberacker RepublicanConservative

State Senate – 51st District

  • Christopher Tague Republican
  • Michele Frazier DemocraticWorking Families

State Assembly – 102nd District

  • Marc Molinaro Republican
  • Janet Tweed Democratic
  • Mary Finneran Working Families

State Assembly – 121st District

  • Joe Angelino RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Vicki Davis Democratic