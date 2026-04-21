Mohawk Valley 2026 Election Voting Information
Looking for registration deadlines, early voting dates, or how to vote by mail? See the WRVO 2026 Voting Guide.
To see the candidates on the ballot for the Mohawk Valley region, please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.
Congress – 21st District
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Anthony Constantino
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Blake Gendebien
State Senate – 53rd District
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Joseph GriffoIncumbent
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Mandi Drake
State Assembly – 118th District
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Heather Scribner
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Charles Potter
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Colleen Maxwell
State Supreme Court Justice – 5th District (Vote for 1)
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Joseph Zavaglia
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Michael J. Manfredi
Congress – 22nd District
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John MannionIncumbent
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Kailee Buller
State Senate – 53rd District
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Joseph GriffoIncumbent
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Mandi Drake
State Assembly – 119th District
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Daniel Fusco
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Jonathan (Jon) Lipe
State Assembly – 122nd District
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Brian MillerIncumbent
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Ihor Semko
Oneida County Sheriff
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Robert M. Maciol
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Jared A. Pearl
County Legislator – 2nd District
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Jacob T. Addington
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Colin E. Idzi
County Legislator – 12th District
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Thomas N. Theall
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Kenneth White
County Legislator – 15th District
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Maria McNeil
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Louis Faga
County Legislator – 18th District
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Joseph M. Furgol
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John N. Mirante
County Legislator – 19th District
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Timothy J. Julian
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James A. Zecca
County Legislator – 21st District
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Lori A. Washburn
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Tony Myers
County Legislator – 23rd District
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Anthony C. Leone Jr.
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Frank A. Pelli
Congress – 19th District
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Josh RileyIncumbent
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Peter Oberacker
State Senate – 51st District
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Christopher Tague
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Michele Frazier
State Assembly – 102nd District
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Marc Molinaro
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Janet Tweed
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Mary Finneran
State Assembly – 121st District
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Joe AngelinoIncumbent
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Vicki Davis