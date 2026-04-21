North Country 2026 Election Voting Information
Looking for registration deadlines, early voting dates, or how to vote by mail? See the WRVO 2026 Voting Guide.
To see the candidates on the ballot for the North Country region, please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.
Congress – 21st District
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Anthony Constantino
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Blake Gendebien
State Senate – 49th District
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Mark WalczykIncumbent
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Cassie Robbins-Forbus
State Assembly – 117th District
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Tammie Nabywaniec
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Dennis Gordon
State Supreme Court Justice – 5th District (Vote for 1)
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Joseph Zavaglia
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Michael J. Manfredi
Congress – 21st District
-
Anthony Constantino
-
Blake Gendebien
State Senate – 49th District
-
Mark WalczykIncumbent
-
Cassie Robbins-Forbus
State Assembly – 117th District
-
Tammie Nabywaniec
-
Dennis Gordon
State Supreme Court Justice – 5th District (Vote for 1)
-
Joseph Zavaglia
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Michael J. Manfredi
Congress – 21st District
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Anthony Constantino
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Blake Gendebien
State Senate – 49th District
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Mark WalczykIncumbent
-
Cassie Robbins-Forbus
State Supreme Court Justice – 4th District (Vote for 4)
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Bradley M. Wanner
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Christine Clark
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Tom Buchanan
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John T. Ellis
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Kate Hogan
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Keith S. Massey Jr.