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North Country 2026 Election Voting Information

Looking for registration deadlines, early voting dates, or how to vote by mail? See the WRVO 2026 Voting Guide.

To see the candidates on the ballot for the North Country region, please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.

Congress – 21st District

  • Anthony Constantino Republican
  • Blake Gendebien DemocraticWorking Families

State Senate – 49th District

  • Mark Walczyk RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Cassie Robbins-Forbus DemocraticWorking Families

State Assembly – 117th District

  • Tammie Nabywaniec RepublicanConservative
  • Dennis Gordon DemocraticWorking Families

State Supreme Court Justice – 5th District (Vote for 1)

  • Joseph Zavaglia DemocraticWorking Families
  • Michael J. Manfredi RepublicanConservative

Congress – 21st District

  • Anthony Constantino Republican
  • Blake Gendebien DemocraticWorking Families

State Senate – 49th District

  • Mark Walczyk RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Cassie Robbins-Forbus DemocraticWorking Families

State Assembly – 117th District

  • Tammie Nabywaniec RepublicanConservative
  • Dennis Gordon DemocraticWorking Families

State Supreme Court Justice – 5th District (Vote for 1)

  • Joseph Zavaglia DemocraticWorking Families
  • Michael J. Manfredi RepublicanConservative

Congress – 21st District

  • Anthony Constantino Republican
  • Blake Gendebien DemocraticWorking Families

State Senate – 49th District

  • Mark Walczyk RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Cassie Robbins-Forbus DemocraticWorking Families

State Supreme Court Justice – 4th District (Vote for 4)

  • Bradley M. Wanner Democratic
  • Christine Clark Democratic
  • Tom Buchanan RepublicanConservative
  • John T. Ellis RepublicanConservative
  • Kate Hogan RepublicanConservative
  • Keith S. Massey Jr. RepublicanConservative