Episode 6: Music and Activism: A Conversation with Joanne Shenandoah

Joanne Shenandoah, a member of the Oneida Nation Wolf Clan, has earned global notoriety as a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. She has performed for the Dalai Lama and Nelson Mandela. She’s graced the stage at a list of prestigious venues including the White House, Carnegie Hall and the Vatican. As host Michael Riecke explains in this episode of "Amended in Action," Shenandoah has also leveraged her music career to improve conditions for women, children, and the earth through her lyrics, advocacy and service.