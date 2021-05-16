© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Episode 6: Music and Activism: A Conversation with Joanne Shenandoah

Published May 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Joanne Shenandoah, a member of the Oneida Nation Wolf Clan, has earned global notoriety as a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. She has performed for the Dalai Lama and Nelson Mandela. She’s graced the stage at a list of prestigious venues including the White House, Carnegie Hall and the Vatican. As host Michael Riecke explains in this episode of "Amended in Action," Shenandoah has also leveraged her music career to improve conditions for women, children, and the earth through her lyrics, advocacy and service.

Michael Riecke
Assistant Professor of Broadcasting and Mass Communication Michael Riecke joined the SUNY Oswego faculty in 2011 after spending nearly a decade in television and digital news as an award-winning reporter, producer, and anchor.
