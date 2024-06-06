6/6/24 10pm Tuned to Yesterday presents, "Radio Was There: D-Day"

During the second world war, Americans received their news of the conflict in the European and Pacific theaters from newspapers and brief radio newscasts. But on June 6, 1944, major radio networks banded together and presented a full day of rolling coverage to document what is regarded as one of the most important days of World War II. On the 80th anniversary of the invasion we bring you the sounds of news, on the scene accounts and how other programs scheduled to air that day handled this major military action that changed the course of the war.

