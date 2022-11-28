Watch live: Rep. John Katko gives farewell address

Central New York Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) will give a farewell address Monday evening at Syracuse University, where he'll discuss his legislative record, his eight years in Congress, as well as the current political climate.

Katko was first elected to Congress in 2014 after serving as a federal prosecutor for more than 20 years. After being elected to a fourth term in 2020, Katko was one of 10 Republicans in the House to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment.

Watch Katko's address below beginning at 5 p.m.