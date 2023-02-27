© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Politics and Government

Manlius town councilor ends campaign for CNY congressional seat

WRVO | By Jason Smith
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST
Katelyn Kriesel announced her run for New York's 22nd Congressional District seat earlier this month.

Katelyn Kreisel, a Manlius town councilor who had announced a run for the 22nd Congressional District seat next year, announced Monday she is ending her campaign.

Kreisel only announced her campaign earlier this month, and filed paperwork indicating her run with the Federal Election Commission in January to challenge freshman Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett).

She said she is ending her campaign due to family obligations.

In an interview with WRVO News last week, Kreisel said she had been thinking about running for congress for several years. But it was Williams' win over Democrat Francis Conole last year that pushed her to run.

"When he [Conole] didn’t win, I realized that was my opportunity to throw my hat in," she said.

Kreisel was first elected as a town councilor in Manlius in a special election in 2019, and won election to a full term in 2021.

