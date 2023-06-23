“Historic day” for Syracuse as rezoning plan is approved

Syracuse city officials said they’re optimistic about the future, after a massive overhaul of the city’s zoning regulations was approved.

On Friday, the Common Council unanimously approved the sweeping Rezone Syracuse legislation. Mayor Ben Walsh praised the vote calling it a “historic day” for Syracuse.

He spoke in front of a picture of his grandfather William Walsh, who was the mayor of Syracuse in 1967 — the last time the city overhauled its zoning code.

"We are already beginning to grow, and this new zoning code is going to help accelerate that growth and make sure it's the right type of growth," Walsh said.

Lawmakers hope the rezoning will help revive city neighborhoods, encourage development, and provide more affordable housing.

District 2 councilor Pat Hogan said he expects new projects to move more quickly now.

"We have an affordability gap, and it's going to be important to build things and build them fast and good," he said.

The rezoning legislation vote was originally scheduled for the council’s meeting on Tuesday, but District 1 councilor Jen Schultz objected, so it was delayed until Friday.

During Friday’s special meeting, Schultz requested an amendment that would allow the northwest parcel of Lafayette Road to stay zoned as “R1 single unit residential,” instead of changing to “R4.” That amendment was voted down.

"My number one goal is to the listen to the community and to defend and stand up for my constituents,” said Schultz. “I think it was loud and clear at the public hearing we had for rezone that there was a significant group of people that felt that they were not being heard, that felt that what they were told was then switched at the last minute."

Common Council President Helen Hudson said neighbors who are still worried should remember: Rezone Syracuse is a living document.

"This is not something that's going to be written in stone,” said Hudson. “This is something that we'll continue to be able to work on."

The new regulations are scheduled to take effect July 1.

