NYS DMV to roll out new inspection sticker program

The second phase of New York State’s new inspection sticker program has begun, it is part of a wider modernization of the department.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark Schroeder said before the new sticker system was installed, the act of putting a sticker on an inspected vehicle was very paper intensive for licensed inspection stations.

"Now it's all beautifully computerized and it comes right out, including with the VIN number,” Schroeder said.

More than 100,000 inspections have been conducted since the new sticker system was put in place earlier this year. The end of the rollout is expected by late 2024. Schroeder said the technology has been available in a handful of states, and New York has been watching how they've rolled it out.

"We did go to several other states and they were very frank with me, commissioners of DMV, they were very frank with me about unintended consequences, things that they hadn’t thought of," Schroeder said.

It is not the only change in the department according to Schroeder.

"DMV is going through what I would call now a transformation and a tech redesign,” Schroeder said. “We have some legacy lines that go back to Governor Nelson Rockefeller. And when I'm talking to people, some people don't even know who that is because they're young people. They're like, what?"

The department is upgrading those data lines. The next big technological change; later this year Schroeder expects New York State to offer digital driver’s licenses. The new technology now only available in a handful of state’s should put a driver's license in New Yorker’s smart phones, by the fall.

"As the summer ends we will be able to launch this, and so we’re excited about this," Schoeder said.