Early voting in NY's presidential primary underway

Early voting for New York's presidential primary starts Saturday, March 23 and runs through Saturday, March 30.

March 23 is also the last day voters can apply in-person to vote in the primary, or get their voter registration applications in by mail.

Mailed absentee ballot applications must be in by that date, though voters can still apply in-person until Monday, April 1.

The deadline for absentee ballots to be delivered in-person to county boards of elections is Primary Day, which is Tuesday, April 2. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by that date and received by Monday, April 9.

Check with your local BOE for early voting hours and locations. Primary Day voting is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Both Republican and Democratic voters have multiple choices on their ballots.

They include President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who are the Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees for president, respectively.

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson are also on New York's Democratic ballot. Phillips suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden earlier this month. Williamson suspended and resumed her campaign last month.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley — all of whom have suspended their campaigns — will appear on the Republican ballot alongside Trump.

Democratic voters will also select their delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. There are five candidates for five positions in New York's 21st Congressional District, and four candidates for four slots in NY-22.