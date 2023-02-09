Micron gives update, answers questions at town hall events

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh are looking forward to the partnership with Micron as they gave updates on the construction plans.

McMahon and city leaders sat down with Micron’s Executive Vice President of Global Operations Manish Bhatia and Corporate Vice President of U.S. Expansion Scott Gatzemeier at two town halls this week to take questions from community members and give updates.

The officials spoke about the benefits Micron hopes to bring to the area and ways in which the community will be impacted positively. McMahon said that this was something that most companies wouldn’t do.

“Companies don’t do this and so what's happening tonight is very unique,” McMahon said.

Walsh said that with Micron’s community engagement, young people will have more opportunities in Syracuse than ever before.

“As we sit here today we can look every young person in the eye at every high school in the city of Syracuse and Onondaga County and tell them that if they want to be here, in Syracuse and central New York, that there will be opportunity for them,” Walsh said. “That is a very powerful thing.”

The construction of the plant is estimated to bring around 9,000 jobs to local communities from construction to engineering. Micron is also partnering with local schools like Onondaga Community College and the soon to be completed STEAM high school to create programs to help local learners have the skills necessary to work with Micron. Walsh said that this will be in everyone’s best interests.

“It is in all of our best interests to focus on how to maximize the benefits for young people,” Walsh said.

Micron will be focusing on evaluating environmental factors ahead of their construction start date which is slated for 2024. The company plans to run with 100% renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Gatzemeier said that Micron believes New York State is a good match for their sustainability efforts.

“We heard about New York coming up with the Green CHIPS bill and that was very well aligned with our sustainability goals and our sustainability efforts,” Gatzemeier said. “So it was a very good match.”

Micron will continue to work with local officials to make the construction go as smoothly as possible.