Fire crews battle large fire at solar farm in Jefferson County

Four lithium battery storage trailers caught fire at a solar farm in the town of Lyme in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon, according to state police.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement Thursday evening the state was deploying emergency personnel to help local firefighters. Hochul said the fire caused "significant damage" and the smoke "may pose health risks."

Local officials told residents within a mile of the site in the village of Chaumont to shelter in place for several hours to avoid inhaling potentially toxic smoke. The order was lifted Thursday evening.

Jefferson County Emergency Management said fire operations would continue overnight and into Friday. A part of county route 179 is closed in the area, and motorists are encouraged to be cautious in the area.

The cause of the fire is unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

Gov. Hochul's full statement:

"A large battery fire in Jefferson County has caused significant damage and is emitting large amounts of smoke that may pose health risks. I have directed all necessary State agencies to provide assistance to local and county officials, and have deployed State personnel from the Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control to the site."

"I urge all members of the local community to follow public health guidance to protect themselves and their families, and avoid exposure to smoke or other toxins. We will continue monitoring developments out of Jefferson County and are committed to helping this community address the ongoing situation."