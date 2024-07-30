© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Police recruit charged with assaulting a trooper and trying to grab his gun

WRVO | By Associated Press
Published July 30, 2024 at 4:24 PM EDT
New York State Police

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper recruit was arrested after he attacked a trooper and tried to grab his gun while attending a training academy last week, state police said.

The 22-year-old was at a training academy at the campus of the closed Cazenovia College in central New York on July 23 when he told troopers he wanted to drop out of the academy and leave, state police spokesperson Beau Duffy said.

A trooper assigned to the training facility was helping to make arrangements for the recruit to resign when the recruit lunged at the trooper tried to grab the trooper's gun out of its holster, Duffy said.

The recruit was arrested on charges of assault and attempted robbery. The trooper suffered a minor injury, Duffy said. He was treated at a hospital and released.

The recruit was arraigned on the charges and released on bail. A message seeking comment was sent to the recruit’s attorney on Tuesday.
Tags
Regional News Regional NewsNY state newsNew York State Police
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press