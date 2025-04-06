Childhood vaccination schedule, lymphedema

Recommended childhood vaccines start soon after birth and continue into the teens. Dr. Steven Blatt, a pediatrician for more than 40 years, explains how the childhood vaccination schedule is produced, how vaccines are developed, and conversations he has about vaccines with patients and parents in this episode of "HealthLink on Air." Blatt is a professor of pediatrics at Upstate and the medical director of the general pediatric division.

Also on the show, a quarter to a third of breast cancer patients may develop lymphedema, a fluid buildup, over their lifespan. The Upstate Cancer Center has a new tool that helps health care providers detect lymphedema as early as possible. Certified lymphedema specialist Lauren Buck explains what lymphedema is, how it impacts patients, and how the SOZO Digital Health Platform works on this week's show.

And registered dietitian Heather Dorsey gives advice about how to eat healthily at restaurants.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

