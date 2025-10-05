Cannabis reactions, cancer support, music in healing

Marijuana-related illnesses are showing up more often in emergency rooms since recreational cannabis was legalized in 2021 in New York state. On this week's “HealthLink on Air,” Dr. Deborah Mann discusses the symptoms that may bring adults or children to the hospital. She is an assistant professor of emergency medicine and an addiction medicine specialist at Upstate.

Also this week, the Upstate Cancer Center offers a virtual support group for people who have a new cancer diagnosis called "Coping with Cancer." Psychologist Dorianne Eaves, from the center’s psychosocial oncology program, explains that patients with any type of cancer diagnosis are invited to attend within the first year of their diagnosis.

And, music can complement healing in the hospital environment, and Upstate helps train certified music practitioners through its spiritual care program. Ceara Curry Kilpatrick tells about her role as staff music chaplain, and Anna Gagnier shares her experience doing her internship at Upstate to become a certified music practitioner.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.