Rabies, quitting smoking and vaping, cancer center chaplains

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 15 outbreaks of rabies across the United States in 2025, with six human deaths. That comes after three years of no human rabies deaths. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Katie Anderson explains how to protect yourself from rabies exposure, what to do if you find a bat in your house or if your dog gets into a fight with a raccoon, and how the county ensures access to rabies vaccines. Anderson is also an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Upstate.

Also on the show, quitting regular cigarettes or e-cigarettes isn’t easy. Jackson Tarr explains how to pick a strategy for quitting the smoking or vaping habit that will work, and what friends and family can do to help. Tarr is a respiratory therapist at Upstate and tobacco treatment education coordinator at the Upstate Cancer Center.

And, the Upstate Cancer Center now offers full time spiritual care. The Rev. Kate Dunn and chaplain Tom Anderson explain their duties and responsibilities and address some of the common concerns people with cancer may have.

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.