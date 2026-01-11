Adolescent sleep, recovery from trauma, diabetic foot care

Sleep problems are common in the teen years, and those problems are being studied for possible connections to depression and other medical conditions. Upstate public health researcher Jason Carbone discusses his analysis of sleep data from 16- to 24-year-olds and possible links to cancer, heart disease, and high blood pressure on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Carbone is a social worker and an assistant professor of public health and preventive medicine, and also the director of research in the department of family medicine at Upstate.

Also this week, recovering from traumatic injuries often involves surgeries and medications and physical rehabilitation – but emotional and psychological recovery is important too, says Genevieve DeFrancesco. She is a trauma nurse navigator at Upstate, and also an active member of the Society of Trauma Nurses and the American Trauma Society.

And, some 18 million Americans have diabetes. Many of those people are at risk for debilitating foot complications, which are largely preventable if you seek medical care promptly. Podiatrist Ricardo Lundi goes over some of the most common foot problems and how they are treated, and he explains why regular podiatry visits are important. He is an assistant professor of medicine at Upstate’s Joslin Diabetes Center.

