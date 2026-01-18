Breastfeeding, contemplative medicine, colon cancer

Breastfeeding can benefit both the infant and its mother, but it can also present challenges. Nurse Cathy Narcavage-Bradley explains these benefits, solutions for common problems that can crop up and resources for building a support system for new mothers on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Narcavage-Bradley has a doctorate in nursing practice and is a clinical outpatient health educator at Upstate who specializes in breastfeeding and lactation support.

Also on the show, educator and researcher Dr. Hesham Masoud explains the value of contemplative medicine and how he's working it into training at Upstate's Simulation Center. Masoud, a vascular and interventional neurologist, directs the Sim Center, which presents realistic situations to medical students.

And pain management specialist Dr. Vandana Sharma tells how chronic back pain may be treated. She is an anesthesiologist and the director of the department's pain medicine service at Upstate.

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.