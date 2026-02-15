© 2026 WRVO Public Media
Childhood vaccine recommendations; signs of melanoma

Published February 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Upstate's HealthLink on Air - February 15, 2026
The federal government is no longer broadly recommending several childhood vaccines that many pediatricians still recommend.

Pediatrician Steven Blatt has been caring for children for more than 40 years, explains vaccine-preventable illnesses and childhood immunization on this week's "HealthLink on Air.” Dr. Blatt discusses how vaccines are developed and approved for various illnesses, and how pediatricians educate parents about their importance. He says pediatricians continue to talk with parents about the importance of vaccines that can prevent illnesses including RSV, measles, rotavirus and others. Blatt is a professor of pediatrics who oversees the general pediatrics division at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, Dr. Daniel Thomas, a surgical oncologist, tells about the A-B-C-D-E rule for helping to diagnose melanoma, and the changes to moles or skin lesions for which you should be alert.

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

