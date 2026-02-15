Childhood vaccine recommendations; signs of melanoma

The federal government is no longer broadly recommending several childhood vaccines that many pediatricians still recommend.

Pediatrician Steven Blatt has been caring for children for more than 40 years, explains vaccine-preventable illnesses and childhood immunization on this week's "HealthLink on Air.” Dr. Blatt discusses how vaccines are developed and approved for various illnesses, and how pediatricians educate parents about their importance. He says pediatricians continue to talk with parents about the importance of vaccines that can prevent illnesses including RSV, measles, rotavirus and others. Blatt is a professor of pediatrics who oversees the general pediatrics division at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, Dr. Daniel Thomas, a surgical oncologist, tells about the A-B-C-D-E rule for helping to diagnose melanoma, and the changes to moles or skin lesions for which you should be alert.

