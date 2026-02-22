Fear of falling, C. diff infection, kidney donation

Fear of falling can become a serious concern as we age. Physical therapist Molly Torbitt shares her research into the value of psychological assessments and physical function when assessing someone’s fear of falling, on this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air." Torbitt is an assistant professor of physical therapy in Upstate’s College of Health Professions.

Also on the show, Upstate has a new clinical trial underway of a vaccine to prevent C. diff, one of the most common health care-associated infections in the world. Dr. Stephen Thomas explains how the study is being conducted, why it's important, and how you can potentially volunteer. Researchers are seeking people age 65 and older with one or more risk factors for developing the bacterial infection, Clostridioides difficile. For details, call 315-464-5960, or email trials@upstate.edu. The website upstateglobalhealth.org also has information about this study. Thomas is the director of the Upstate Global Health Institute and is a SUNY distinguished professor.

And, people can donate one of their kidneys for transplant and live normal lives with the remaining kidney, explains surgeon Dr. Reza Saidi, the director of Upstate's Kidney Transplant Program. Saidi has a goal of increasing the percentage of kidneys transplanted from living donors at Upstate, where doctors have transplanted more than 500 kidneys since the program started in 1968. Saidi tells how people can find out if they qualify to donate a kidney. To contact the Upstate transplant program, call 315-464-5413; for more information: https://www.upstate.edu/transplant/index.php

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

