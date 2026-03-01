Alzheimer's update, IUDs, senior exercise

Upstate’s chief of geriatrics discusses developments related to Alzheimer's disease on this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air.” Dr. Sharon Brangman shares new research about what may increase the risk for Alzheimer's, some promising medications, a study of a possible new treatment that’s underway at Upstate, and a rundown of things that can be done for brain health. She directs the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, the region’s only comprehensive center for evaluation and treatment of the disease.

Also on the show, how does an IUD, which is rising in popularity as a birth control device, work? Dr. Renee Mestad explains the different types of intrauterine devices, how they prevent pregnancy, and what women should consider before getting an IUD. Mestad is the director of the complex family planning section of the obstetrics and gynecology department at Upstate.

And exercise physiologist Carol Sames talks about the best exercise for seniors.

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

