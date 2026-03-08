Writing about cancer; partial or total knee replacement?

A student at Upstate’s Norton College of Medicine has earned Upstate Medical University’s Dearing Writing Award for two years in a row, for poetry about her personal experience with cancer. Sophia Xian, who is in her third year of medical school, talks about her diagnosis and treatment and the impact on her medical career, on this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the program, is a total knee replacement better than a partial knee replacement? And, if you have osteoarthritis in one of your knees, how do you know whether it’s time for a knee replacement? Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Sherman explains how osteoarthritis is diagnosed and the multiple treatments that may help alleviate the pain. He also explains how knee replacement surgery works and what life is like afterward. Sherman is an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Upstate.

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.