Localized prostate cancer, medical communications

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer (other than skin cancers) in men in the United States. Today, treatment is less "one size fits all" and more personalized to individual patients. The journal Urologic Clinics of North America recently devoted an entire issue to the screening, diagnosis and management of localized prostate cancer, showcasing articles from several doctors from Upstate.

On this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air," two urologists share the current standards of care for screening, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer that has not spread. Dr. Gennady Bratslavsky is a professor and the chair of the department of urology at Upstate, and Dr. Hanan Goldberg is an assistant professor who specializes in urologic oncology.

Also on the show this week, a collaboration with Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications is helping students in Upstate Medical University’s Norton College of Medicine learn how to help patients understand medical conditions and health concerns, as well as the role of a rural doctor. The Targeted Rural Health Education program is led by Lauren Meyer, from Upstate’s department of family medicine, and Lauren Bavis, from the Newhouse School.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.