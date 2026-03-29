Pulmonary embolisms, health professions, pediatric stroke

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Pulmonary embolisms -- blood clots in the lungs -- require specialized care. Upstate is accredited as a regional Pulmonary Embolism Center of Excellence. On this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air,” Drs. Michael Costanza and Manju Paul, two of the physicians who care for patients with pulmonary embolisms, explain how a patient with this condition is diagnosed and treated. Costanza is the chief of vascular surgery and endovascular services at Upstate, and Paul specializes in pulmonology and critical care.

Also on this week's show, therapists, technicians and other medical jobs are vital to providing health care and require shorter, less expensive training. Katherine Beissner, who trained as a physical therapist and is the dean of Upstate’s College of Health Professions, outlines the training needed and expected salary of radiation therapists, physical therapists, physician assistants and other health professionals.

And, strokes in children are not common. But when they do happen, timely care is crucial to minimize or eliminate long-term consequences. Nurse Jennifer Murphy talks about the plans in place at the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital to quickly identify and treat pediatric strokes. She is the pediatric resuscitation program manager and led the team that created the pediatric stroke pathway at the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.