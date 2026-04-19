Medical Aid in Dying Act, new food pyramid

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Physician-assisted death becomes legal in New York State in August 2026. Lawyer Edward McArdle explains who is eligible, how the process works, and the Medical Aid in Dying Act's guardrails and exceptions in this week's "HealthLink on Air" program. McArdle is an ethics consultant and an assistant professor of bioethics and humanities at Upstate. For further information about this law and similar laws across the country, see the Academy of Aid-in-Dying Medicine site: aadm.org.

Also on the show, the revised nutritional guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture emphasize protein and rearrange the food pyramid. Upstate registered dietitian Heather Dorsey explains the highlights regarding protein, dairy, whole grains and fruits and vegetables, and she talks about how to work toward a healthy diet.

And Dr. Maureen Burke answers whether estrogen replacement therapy is safe for women at menopause. She leads Upstate's department of obstetrics and gynecology.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.