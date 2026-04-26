Measles, poisons and good sleep habits

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Measles, highly contagious and once contained, is making a comeback in the United States. Dr. Danielle Daniels discusses how the measles virus spreads and how to protect your children and yourself from it on "HealthLink on Air" this week. Daniels is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Upstate.

Also on the show, accidental poisonings from drugs or household products can be prevented by following some simple guidelines from the Upstate New York Poison Center. The center, based at Upstate Medical University, fielded more than 46,000 calls last year across the 54-county region that it serves. Almost 80 percent were unintentional poisonings. Dr. Michael Keenan discusses some of the most common substances involved in poisonings, what's important to know about nitrous oxide, and ways to protect yourself and your family. Keenan, a toxicologist, is an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Upstate and also the assistant clinical director of the poison center.

And, Dr. Antonio Culebras, an Upstate neurologist and sleep specialist, provides 10 tips for getting good sleep.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.