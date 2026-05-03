Endometriosis, and tick-borne pathogens

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

An estimated 10 percent of women of reproductive age may have endometriosis, a condition that can be difficult to diagnose. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology has new guidelines that are meant to improve evaluation and diagnostic care for adolescents and adults who may have endometriosis. Upstate gynecologist Dr. Katherine Frega goes over the most common symptoms and how endometriosis is diagnosed and treated, on this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Upstate.

Also this week, tick bites can transmit more than one disease, something that Saravanan Thangamani has noticed in his tick testing lab at Upstate. He discusses this and provides an update on the increasingly common problem of tick bites for people and their pets who are hiking or doing yard work. Thangamani is a SUNY Empire Innovation professor in the department of microbiology and immunology at Upstate, and he directs the SUNY Center for Vector-Borne Diseases. He founded the tick testing lab in 2019 and has tested close to 30,000 ticks so far.

And, pediatrician Dr. Danielle Daniels, who specializes in infectious disease, answers the question of what to do if you are unvaccinated and find out you've been exposed to measles.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

