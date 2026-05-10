Statins for children, hepatitis C screening, exercise during cancer

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

High cholesterol affects children and teens, as well as adults. Cardiologist Dr. Christopher Prendergast discusses when children should have a cholesterol test, the role of genetics and why medical organizations recommend treatment for high cholesterol at younger ages on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Prendergast, who also treats adults with heart and cholesterol issues, is a clinical assistant professor of pediatrics at Upstate.

Also on the show, many people with hepatitis C have no idea they have it. But this viral infection can cause serious problems, and it’s something primary care doctors need to have on their radar, says Family practitioner Dr. Jocelyn Young. She is an associate professor in family medicine at Upstate’s Binghamton clinical campus, and she is involved in training students on their way to becoming doctors. A simple blood test can detect hepatitis C, and medications are available for treatment. Early treatment is important, before the virus damages the liver.

And, physical therapist Michelle Jay talks about how physical activity can help people during and after cancer treatment. She goes over the benefits of exercise, which ones may be the best and how to establish a new exercise routine.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.