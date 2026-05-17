Fall prevention, informal caregiving and a planetary health report card

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

The risk of falling rises with age: More than one in four people over age 65 has a serious fall each year. Nurse Peter Jaskula, an orthopedic program manager at Upstate, explains who is most at risk and goes over some ways to reduce fall risk on "HealthLink on Air" this week.

Also on the show, when a person completes rehabilitation after a traumatic brain injury, a loved one often takes on the role of their caregiver. Upstate neurotrauma nurse navigator Melissa Port discusses what informal caregivers can expect.

And, medical students all over the world are looking to improve the health not only of future patients but of the planet. Through the Planetary Health Report Card, these students are grading their schools on how well they are ensuring the planet’s health. Two of the leaders in Syracuse are Kathleen Renna and Veronica Rive, students in Upstate’s Norton College of Medicine who are working toward not only their medical degrees but also master’s degrees in public health. They discuss Upstate's grade.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

