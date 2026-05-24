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Osteoarthritis treatment, kidney disease in kids

By HealthLink on Air
Published May 24, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Upstate's HealthLink on Air - May 24, 2026

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Using low-dose radiation therapy to treat osteoarthritis pain is gaining favor with doctors in the United States. Radiation oncologist Anna Shapiro explains how it works, and who is a candidate, on this week's "HealthLink on Air.” Dr. Shapiro is a professor of radiation oncology at the Upstate Cancer Center.

Also on this week's show, pediatric nephrologist Scott Schurman provides an overview of kidney disease in children, including dialysis and transplant options. Dr. Schurman is an associate professor of pediatrics and the director of nephrology at Upstate.

And registered dietitian Heather Dorsey gives advice for eating healthily in restaurants.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

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