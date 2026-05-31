Pivotal patient rights case; and how a virus may lead to MS

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Karen Ann Quinlan spurred a dramatic court case in 1976 that helped establish the rights of medical patients. After a cardiac arrest, she went into a persistent vegetative state, and her parents fought for the right to make decisions about her care and to let her die. Attorney Robert Olick talks about that case and its enduring impact on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Olick is an Upstate emeritus professor of bioethics and humanities who specializes in law, ethics, and the physician-patient relationship.

Also on the show this week, more and more research shows a connection between the common Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis. Neurologist Corey McGraw explains who is susceptible and other MS risk factors. Dr. McGraw is the director of the Center for Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care at Upstate.

And a pediatric infectious disease specialist, Dr. Danielle Daniels, goes over the symptoms of measles.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

