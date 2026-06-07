Implanted cardioverter-defibrillators; tau 'seeds' in Alzheimer's disease

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

People with dangerous irregular heart rhythms may need a device called an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator, or ICD. A new type of lead, called OmniaSecure, is available for such patients. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," Upstate cardiologist Kiran Devaraj explains the device's unique conduction system pacing and what he tells patients about living with an ICD.

Also on the show, tau is a protein that plays a role in Alzheimer’s disease. Computational neuroscientist Chris Gaiteri is part of a team studying tau "seeds" -- a form of that protein -- in human brain tissue to understand their role in the progression of the disease. Gaiteri is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate Medical University.

And, nurse Michelle Vallelunga goes over the warning signs of a stroke.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.