Autism; supporting children in health care

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Pediatrician Lou Pellegrino goes over risk factors for autism and explains how the condition is diagnosed and the importance of early intervention on "HealthLink on Air" this week. Dr. Pellegrino is an associate professor of pediatrics at Upstate, specializing in neurodevelopmental pediatrics.

Also on the show, in the hospital, child life specialists help relieve anxiety and stress for kids and their parents. They are experts in using developmentally appropriate communication to help kids cope. Abby Loehrke and Rachel Stinson, child life specialists from the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, talk about their role and share how parents can help prepare their children for medical appointments.

And exercise physiologist Carol Sames shares exercise ideas for seniors.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.