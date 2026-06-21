Lung cancer screening, lupus research, stress relief

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Chest surgeon Yifan Zheng explains who qualifies for lung cancer screening on this week's "HealthLink on Air." She points out that only about 20% of those who qualify follow through with screening, which can detect cancers at earlier, more treatable stages. Dr. Zheng is an assistant professor of surgery at Upstate.

Also this week, Iwona Koenig, a microbiologist/immunologist at Upstate, focuses her research on the onset and progression of autoimmune diseases, including lupus. She discusses what's known about lupus and treatment that is showing some promise. Koenig is an assistant professor of microbiology and immunology at Upstate.

And, stress relief is possible from some simple habits and practices, according to Susan Allington, a licensed clinical social worker at Upstate who is part of the student counseling service. She also talks about how stress is a constant in everyone's life, and how some stress — called eustress — can be positive.

Plus, two ways to keep your knees healthy, from orthopedic surgeon Zachary Vredenburgh.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.