Aortic valve replacement, and pulmonary rehabilitation

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Aortic stenosis is one of the most common and serious heart valve problems. Dr. Ankur Kalra explains how this condition develops, how it's diagnosed, and the current treatment options on this week's "HealthLink on Air." He says many patients are reluctant to have their chests cut open for surgery and instead favor a procedure known as a transcatheter aortic valve replacement. He describes how the procedure is done, and how quickly patients notice a difference. Kalra is the chief of cardiology at Upstate.

Also this week, pulmonary rehabilitation can benefit people with acute or chronic lung conditions, or those who are recovering from lung surgery. Caitlin Farruggio tells what's involved and how progress is measured. She is the lead physical therapist for the pulmonary rehabilitation program at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

