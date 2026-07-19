Rectal cancer, and electroconvulsive therapy

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Rectal cancer mortality rates in U.S. adults younger than 45 are rising up to three times faster than those for colon cancer. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," Mythili Pathiyil, MBBS, who recently presented research about this trend, discusses the importance of early detection and the symptoms to watch for. She is taking part in a fellowship (specialized training) in gastroenterology at Upstate.

Also this week, psychiatrists are debating the use of electroconvulsive therapy after the World Health Organization took a controversial position on the treatment. A pair of psychiatrists from Upstate tells about the benefits of ECT and what patients can expect. Justin Meyer, MD, is an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences who performs and does research on electroconvulsive therapy, and Thomas Schulze, MD, is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences who is also president-elect of the World Psychiatric Association.

And, Upstate neurotrauma nurse navigator Melissa Port discusses what to know about becoming an informal caregiver.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.