Dementia risk reduction, and a book about delayed manhood

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

What can you do to lower your risk of dementia as you age? Exercise and a healthy diet can make a difference, says Upstate chief of geriatrics Dr. Sharon Brangman. On "HealthLink on Air" this week, she discusses several factors that play a role in the development of dementia, many of which are modifiable.

Also on the show, Francis DiClemente shares his story of dealing with hypopituitarism in his memoir, 'Stunted: A Memoir of Delayed Manhood." DiClemente is a poet and Emmy-winning filmmaker who works at Syracuse University. As a high schooler in 1984, he underwent his first brain surgery at Upstate University Hospital. He describes what it was like to be surrounded by friends maturing into young adults while his body remains underdeveloped.

And, psychiatrist Dr. Robert Gregory tells how to recognize when someone is suicidal.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.