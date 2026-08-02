Summer safety for kids, rheumatoid arthritis overview

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

What can you do to prevent childhood injuries? Which are the most common? How can you keep kids safe around water? The Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital's Liz Sapio explains in this week's "HealthLink on Air.” Sapio is the coordinator for Safe Kids Upstate New York, a coalition committed to preventing unintentional injury and death in children.

Also on this week's show, an overview of rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the lining of the joints. It's different from osteoarthritis, where the joint cartilage breaks down from wear and tear. RA is a systemic disease that can be treated, and Upstate rheumatologist Christian Geier says the outlook is generally good. Dr. Geier explains how it's diagnosed, how the condition may impact someone's life and why treatment is important.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

