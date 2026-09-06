Prebiotics, music therapy and bipolar disorder

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Sodas that claim to be good for your gut are popular — but what do these prebiotic beverages actually do? And will our digestive systems benefit? Dr. Kristina Go explains the difference between prebiotics and probiotics, how these new beverages are meant to work, and the benefits of a diet rich in fiber on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Go is an assistant professor of surgery at Upstate specializing in colon and rectal surgery.

Also on the show, music therapist Clare Arezina tells about her role at the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and how music therapy can help hospitalized patients feel better.

And people who are diagnosed with bipolar disorder after the age of 50 have what is known as late-onset bipolar disorder, and its treatment presents some unique challenges. Dr. Luba Leontieva discusses this complex diagnosis and how it can be treated. She is an associate professor in the department of psychiatry at Upstate and the director of the inpatient psychiatric unit for Upstate University Hospital.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.