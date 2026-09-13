Optometry education; dengue precautions; early dementia symptoms

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Upstate Medical University is partnering with the SUNY College of Optometry in New York City to offer the doctor of optometry degree in Syracuse; this will help provide new optometrists to replace those who will be retiring in the coming years. Optometrist Dr. Sarah Gleason, the program director, discusses the profession of optometry on this week's "HealthLink on Air." She also provides details of the program at Upstate, which is accepting applications for the program that begins in fall 2027 with 16 students.

Also on the show, the dengue virus spreads from the bite of an infected mosquito, and it’s an endemic disease in more than 100 tropical and subtropical countries. If you’re traveling to one of those locations, preventing mosquito bites is important. Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Kathryn Anderson tells how. She also goes over symptoms of the disease and tells about a vaccine that's available in other countries. Anderson is also an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Upstate who is involved in dengue research.

And geriatrician Sharon Brangman goes over the early signs of dementia.

Listen to "HealthLink on Air" every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.