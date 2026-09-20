Vitamin K shots; urgent care kits; inherited arrhythmias

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Pediatricians are concerned about the growing number of parents in the United States who are opting not to have their newborn babies receive a vitamin K shot. Newborns lack vitamin K, leaving them vulnerable to spontaneous bleeding, which can be deadly. Pediatrician Steven Blatt explains why vitamin K is essential for newborns on this week's "HealthLink on Air." He’s a professor of pediatrics and director of the general pediatrics division at Upstate.

Also this week, urgent care kits generally have more items than a standard first aid kit. Emergency physician Kaitlyn Lavarnway tells what's important to include. She is completing a fellowship in emergency medical services at Upstate.

A new clinic at Upstate Medical University offers advanced care for inherited arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) syndromes. The channelopathy clinic involves a team of medical professionals, including cardiologists, geneticists, pharmacists, and researchers. Cardiologist Jorge Romero and researcher David Auerbach explain what patients can expect from the first visit and what sorts of therapies are available.

Listen to "HealthLink on Air" every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.