GLP-1's and mental health; exercise and menopause

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Researchers see a potential added benefit to mental health from GLP-1 medications, which lately have been prescribed for weight loss. Psychiatrist Roger McIntyre explains the connection on this week's "HealthLink on Air.” Dr. McIntyre is a clinical professor at Upstate Medical University and a professor of psychiatry and pharmacology at the University of Toronto.

Also on the show, exercise physiologist Carol Sames discusses how exercise can ease perimenopause symptoms and the importance of women staying active as they come to the end of their childbearing years.

And neurologist Corey McGraw shares the outlook for someone diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Listen to "HealthLink on Air" every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.