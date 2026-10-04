Flu and COVID shots; intramyocardial bleeding; breastfeeding

Have you heard about the new mRNA flu shot for people 50 and older? Immunologist Dr. Stephen Thomas explains what's important to know before deciding whether to roll up your sleeve for that vaccine, or another, on this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air." And he also shares what's new with the COVID vaccine. Thomas is a distinguished professor of microbiology and immunology at Upstate and the interim vice president for research.

Also on the show, a new scoring system can help identify which heart-attack patients are at high risk of intramyocardial bleeding. Results of a study of this system were published recently, and one of the collaborators is Dr. Ankur Kalra, chief of cardiology and director of the cardiac catheterization labs at Upstate. He explains who may be affected by this serious complication and the way interventional cardiologists are working to detect this complication and mitigate the bleeding.

And, new parents often have lots of questions about breastfeeding. Dr. Cheryl DuMond-Martinez addresses some of the most common concerns, including whether you need a "freezer stash" of breast milk. DuMond-Martinez is a pediatrician and breastfeeding medicine physician in Upstate’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. In Central New York, call 315-464-6455 (MILK) for breastfeeding support.