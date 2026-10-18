Preventing dementia; GLP-1 precautions; pediatric genetic testing

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Dr. Andrea Berg shares the steps people can take to reduce their risk of dementia on "HealthLink on Air" this week. While there is no cure for dementia, up to 45% of dementia risk could be prevented or delayed, according to the World Health Organization. Berg is the chief of geriatrics at Upstate.

Also on the show, as more and more people use GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, the number of calls to poison centers about these medications has also been on the rise across the country and at the Upstate New York Poison Center in Syracuse. Clinical director Jeanna Marraffa goes over the common concerns people call with and safe ways of storing and using GLP-1 medications at home. Marraffa is also a professor of pharmacology and emergency medicine at Upstate.

And Dr. Joan Pellegrino was recently appointed to New York’s Rare Diseases Advisory Council. She explains her role and also the role of genetic testing in children. Nationally, about one in 10 people is affected by a rare disease, and half are children. Pellegrino is an associate professor of pediatrics and the director of medical genetics at Upstate.

Listen to "HealthLink on Air" every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.