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HealthLink on Air

Preventing eating disorders; e-bike safety; neurosurgery

By HealthLink on Air
Published October 25, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Upstate's HealthLink on Air - October 25, 2026

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Both obesity and eating disorders are prevalent among adolescents. Pediatrician Priyanka Kaul discusses how these issues may evolve, are typically treated and might be prevented on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Kaul is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Upstate.

Also this week, preventing and treating injuries caused by e-bikes and e-scooters is discussed by orthopedic surgeon Lillia Steffenson, who specializes in bone and joint injuries. She is an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Upstate.

And, the Upstate Cancer Center’s new neuro-oncology director, Jessica Eaton, is a neurosurgeon with special training in brain tumors, pituitary surgery and skull base surgery. She describes her training and the services she offers.

Listen to "HealthLink on Air" every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

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