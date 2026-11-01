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HealthLink on Air

Level 1 trauma, healthy aging and aortic valves

By HealthLink on Air
Published November 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Upstate's Healthlink on Air - November 1, 2026

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

A Level 1 trauma center – like Upstate University Hospital – is equipped to provide comprehensive 24/7 care for patients with severe injuries, along with additional teaching and prevention responsibilities. Nurse Melaina King, the trauma program manager, explains the importance of trauma care and how Upstate ranks in the top 10% for adult trauma patient mortality on this week's "HealthLink on Air" program.

Also on the show, what can people do to stay healthy into their old age? Dr. Dona Varghese discusses the best foods to eat, why movement is important, what can be done about sleep problems and more. She is an assistant professor of geriatric medicine at Upstate.

And interventional cardiologist Dr. Ankur Kalra discusses aortic valve replacements.

Listen to "HealthLink on Air" every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

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