Pain relievers, end-of-life preparation, dengue virus

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

How do you know which pain reliever is best for the pain you’re experiencing? Many over-the-counter options exist, plus more that require a prescription. Joshua Steinberg, MD, explains how the medications work on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Steinberg is an assistant professor of family medicine at Upstate.

Also on the show, we'll discuss how you can make plans for a peaceful death, one that lessens the emotional toll on your loved ones, with Joel Potash, MD. He addresses what to consider and which documents to have in place. He is a retired doctor of family medicine who remains a professor emeritus at Upstate’s Center for Bioethics and Humanities. For 12 years of his career, Potash was the medical director for Hospice of Central New York. He also plans to offer a free, two-part virtual class on end-of-life care on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.

And, Onondaga County Health Commissioner Katie Anderson, MD, PhD, gives advice for travelers to the tropics on protecting themselves from dengue virus transmission.

Listen to "HealthLink on Air" every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.