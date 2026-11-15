Hiking preparations, arthritis care, female athlete health

Read the full episode transcript on the Upstate Medical University website.

Mountain hikes require some preparation for possible injuries or unplanned emergencies. Before heading to the Adirondack High Peaks or other wilderness areas, Dr. Jeremy Joslin advises thinking about a first aid kit and other things to take along. Joslin is an associate professor of emergency medicine at Upstate, and for years he’s also been involved in wilderness and expedition medicine.

Also on the show, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis are among the rheumatological conditions that are best managed by a rheumatologist, according to Dr. Christian Geier. He explains how these conditions are diagnosed and that the treatment goal is generally to suppress the immune system. Geier is an assistant professor of medicine at Upstate specializing in rheumatology.

And, even if they don’t know the precise medical term, female athletes learn that intensive sports can impact their menstrual cycles. Dr. Katherine Frega explains the importance of nutrition to help maintain bone health and the medical oversight these athletes may need. Frega is an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Upstate.

Listen to "HealthLink on Air" every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.