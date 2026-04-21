Waking up is hard to do, but it's easier with NPR's Morning Edition. Hosts Leila Fadel, Steve Inskeep, and A Martínez bring the day's stories and news to radio listeners on the go.
Morning Edition draws on reporting from correspondents based around the world, and producers and reporters in locations in the United States. This reporting is supplemented by NPR Member Station reporters across the country as well as independent producers and reporters throughout the public radio system.
For more about Morning Edition, visit their website.
Bringing you the morning business news "for the rest of us" in the time it takes you to drink your first cup of joe, Marketplace Morning Report is another great way to start your day with host Kimberly Adams. It's heard at 6:51 a.m. and 8:51 a.m. each morning.
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Recent analysis from research nonprofit Climate Central found that on average, fall temperatures have warmed by 2.9 degrees Fahrenheit in the U.S. and the summer heat is lasting longer.
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NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with reporter Megan Johnson, who wrote about what it's like to live in Salem, Mass. — famous for the Salem Witch Trials — during Halloween tourism season.
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Over the last few months, 100 randomly selected people tested whether a random bunch of citizens can work together to fix property taxes, avert a future budget crisis, and maybe reinvent democracy.
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NPR podcast Machine Gods is about the AI revolution. Hosts Kevin Roose and Casey Newton take questions from listeners about AI.
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Emily Kwong and Ari Daniel of NPR's Short Wave talk about mysterious X-ray objects, the link between movement and learning and how a small part of the brain triggers memory formation.
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Esther Perel is a famous psychotherapist and host of the podcast Where Should We Begin. She told Wild Card's Rachel Martin that her parents' experience as holocaust survivors shaped her worldview.
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Anti-Muslim rhetoric has heated up amid the Senate race in Michigan. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration promoted a meeting with Catholic bishops that some participants say left them feeling duped.
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Billions have been invested in Puerto Rico's troubled electrical grid. Despite privatization, the blackouts continue. Protestors say they pay some of the highest electricity prices in the 50 states.
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NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Dr. Meg Doherty, director of science for health at the World Health Organization, about the clinical trials to target the Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus.
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Spain's official entry in the Oscar race, La Bola Negra, is a sweeping historical epic spanning nearly a century and linking stories of queer men in three eras.