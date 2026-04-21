Weekdays from 5-10 a.m.

Waking up is hard to do, but it's easier with NPR's Morning Edition. Hosts Leila Fadel, Steve Inskeep, and A Martínez bring the day's stories and news to radio listeners on the go.

Morning Edition draws on reporting from correspondents based around the world, and producers and reporters in locations in the United States. This reporting is supplemented by NPR Member Station reporters across the country as well as independent producers and reporters throughout the public radio system.

For more about Morning Edition, visit their website.

Bringing you the morning business news "for the rest of us" in the time it takes you to drink your first cup of joe, Marketplace Morning Report is another great way to start your day with host Kimberly Adams. It's heard at 6:51 a.m. and 8:51 a.m. each morning.