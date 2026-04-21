Southern Tier 2026 Election Voting Information
Looking for registration deadlines, early voting dates, or how to vote by mail? See the WRVO 2026 Voting Guide.
To see the candidates on the ballot for the Southern Tier region, please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.
Congress – 19th District
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Josh RileyIncumbent
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Peter Oberacker
State Senate – 52nd District
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Lea WebbIncumbent
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Mike Bolles
State Senate – 51st District
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Christopher Tague
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Michele Frazier
State Assembly – 123rd District
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Dan Norton
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Lynn Parker
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Heather Micha
Congress – 19th District
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Josh RileyIncumbent
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Peter Oberacker
State Senate – 51st District
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Christopher Tague
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Michele Frazier
State Senate – 53rd District
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Joseph GriffoIncumbent
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Mandi Drake
State Assembly – 121st District
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Joe AngelinoIncumbent
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Vicki Davis
Congress – 23rd District
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Nicholas LangworthyIncumbent
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Aaron Gies
State Senate – 58th District
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Thomas O'MaraIncumbent
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James Bobreski
State Assembly – 124th District
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Christopher FriendIncumbent
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Andrew Fagan
Congress – 19th District
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Josh RileyIncumbent
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Peter Oberacker
State Senate – 52nd District
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Lea WebbIncumbent
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Mike Bolles