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Southern Tier 2026 Election Voting Information

Looking for registration deadlines, early voting dates, or how to vote by mail? See the WRVO 2026 Voting Guide.

To see the candidates on the ballot for the Southern Tier region, please select a county below. Candidates who are running unopposed are not listed.

Congress – 19th District

  • Josh Riley DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Peter Oberacker RepublicanConservative

State Senate – 52nd District

  • Lea Webb DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Mike Bolles RepublicanConservative

State Senate – 51st District

  • Christopher Tague Republican
  • Michele Frazier DemocraticWorking Families

State Assembly – 123rd District

  • Dan Norton Democratic
  • Lynn Parker RepublicanConservative
  • Heather Micha Coalition Party

Congress – 19th District

  • Josh Riley DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Peter Oberacker RepublicanConservative

State Senate – 51st District

  • Christopher Tague Republican
  • Michele Frazier DemocraticWorking Families

State Senate – 53rd District

  • Joseph Griffo RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Mandi Drake DemocraticWorking Families

State Assembly – 121st District

  • Joe Angelino RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Vicki Davis Democratic

Congress – 23rd District

  • Nicholas Langworthy RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Aaron Gies DemocraticWorking Families

State Senate – 58th District

  • Thomas O'Mara RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • James Bobreski Democratic

State Assembly – 124th District

  • Christopher Friend RepublicanConservative
    Incumbent
  • Andrew Fagan DemocraticWorking Families

Congress – 19th District

  • Josh Riley DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Peter Oberacker RepublicanConservative

State Senate – 52nd District

  • Lea Webb DemocraticWorking Families
    Incumbent
  • Mike Bolles RepublicanConservative